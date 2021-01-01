Generation Lighting 65175 Brockton 3 Light 20" Wide Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Generation Lighting 65175 Brockton 3 Light 20" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(3) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required36" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 22-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 61-1/4"Width: 20"Depth: 20"Product Weight: 11.4 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 5-1/8"Shade Depth: 20"Canopy Height: 2-3/4"Canopy Width: 5-5/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel