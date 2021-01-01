Generation Lighting 65174 Brockton 16" Wide Pendant Burnt Sienna Indoor Lighting Pendants

Generation Lighting 65174 Brockton 16" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredUL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 8"Maximum Hanging Height: 48-1/2"Width: 16"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 6.1 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 5-5/8"Shade Depth: 16"Canopy Height: 2-3/4"Canopy Width: 5-5/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Burnt Sienna