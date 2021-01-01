Globe Electric 65155 Single Light 16-1/8" Wide Pendant with Black Shade Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Globe Electric 65155 Single Light 16-1/8" Wide Pendant with Black Shade Our industrial ceiling pendants are now made with elegance for your home. Our most popular and best-selling barn light cord hung pendant will become an instant conversation piece in any residential or commercial setting.Features: Factory-inspired warehouse pendantAdjustable height 5-foot cordRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) base bulbCord is fully adjustable to desired lengthDimmableDimensions: Maximum Hanging Height: 63"Width: 15.9"Cord Length: 60"Product Weight: 4.56 lbsElectrical Specifications: Wattage: 100wNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 120vBulb Included: NoOver 80 Years have passed since Globe Electric started their companies. They had some very simple principles to guide them - conduct your business honestly and with integrity, have pride in your work, show respect for everyone you deal with, be creative in your thoughts and action, give back to your community, and family is above all. These values have been passed down through the generations and have been inculcated in all who work at Globe today. With all the changes that have occurred in the last 80 years, adherence to our founding fathers principles has allowed the Globe brand to grow and flourish. Although we have always tried to embrace the latest materials and the newest technologies, they have never served as a substitute for the pride of craftsmanship nor for the attention to detail we give to each and every product. We are dedicated to designing the most fashionable and functional lighting but the production must be executed as flawlessly as possible because quality is timeless. Black