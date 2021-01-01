Generation Lighting 6514403 Stone Street 3 Light 22" Wide Pendant Satin Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Generation Lighting 6514403 Stone Street 3 Light 22" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredIncludes 12" total downrod lengthUL and CUL rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 19-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 63-1/2"Width: 21-3/4"Depth: 21-3/4"Product Weight: 13.6 lbsChain Length: 3"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Satin Bronze