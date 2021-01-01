Generation Lighting 65087 Pratt Street 3 Light 16" Wide Pendant with Metal Shade Satin Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Generation Lighting 65087 Pratt Street 3 Light 16" Wide Pendant with Metal Shade FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a metal shadeSloped ceiling compatible(3) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredIncludes 12" total downrod lengthUL and CUL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 13-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 58-1/4"Width: 16"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 10.3 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 2-7/8"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 225 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Satin Brass