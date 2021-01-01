650 Fill Power Extra Warm Goose Down Comforter

This duvet is filled with care in Canada. The cotton shell is a 360 thread count, so it is soft and quiet. The duvet is filled with 650 loft goose down. Down fill is soft and luxurious, made up of tiny, fluffy clusters. This duvet is fairly lightweight, but you'll find this duvet contains more fill than a duvet with 700 or 850 lofts down. This is because the higher the loft of the down, the better the insulating properties, and the less of it we need to achieve the desired warmth level! Conversely, you'll find it has less fill than a duvet with 550 or 575 lofts down. Summer Weight is great for hot sleepers or room temperatures are 22 degrees C or higher. Opt for Regular Weight if your room temperature is around 19 – 21 degrees C or if you’re fairly warm when you sleep. All Season Weight is best if your room temperature is 16 – 18 degrees C or if you’re a cooler sleeper. Winter Weight works best for very cold room temperatures. This duvet is one of only two duvets offered in Winter Weight!Features:Baffle Box Construction: Baffle Walls for maximum Loft / Boxes to prevent content from shifting.360 Thread Count: Prevents Down from escaping100% Cotton: Fine cotton allows the down to breatheWhite Goose Down: Canadian processed down ensures the highest quality & fresh fill.Hypo Allergenic: Anti-Microbial process used to eliminate bacteriaGuaranteed Quality: Guaranteed against manufacturing defects for 20 YearsFilled in Canada with domestic and/or imported materialsFill Material: Goose DownProduct Type: Down ComforterSize (Size: Twin): TwinSize (Size: California King): California KingSize (Size: King): KingSize (Size: California Queen): California QueenSize (Size: Queen): QueenSize (Size: Full): Full / DoubleColor: WhiteCover Material: 100% CottonThread Count: 360Fill Warmth: Extra WarmFill Power: 650Duvet Ties/Loops: YesWashing Method: Dry Clean OnlyProduct Care Details: Dry Clean or Professionally Wash OnlyConstruction: Baffle Box StitchDO NOT MAKE ACTIVE - Country of Origin: CanadaFill Weight (Size: Queen): 28Fill Weight (Size: Full): 23Fill Weight (Size: California King): 39Fill Weight (Size: King): 32Fill Weight (Size: California Queen): 33Fill Weight (Size: Twin): 20Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made In CanadaCommercial Laundry Use: NoSpefications:CE Certified: FIRA Certified: NoTAA Compliant: NOMITE Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesFire Rated: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: YesCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Oeko-Tex Certified: YesOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: YesDown Pass Certified: DIN EN 12935 Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: Queen): 88Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: Full): 78Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: California King): 110Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: Twin): 64Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: California Queen):