Nearly Natural 65” Zamioculcas Artificial White Planter Silk Plants Green
Channel serious greenery with this oversized 65” high artificial Zamioculcas plant with wand like stems and feathery leaves. Housed in a modern white planter, This floor plant would dress up the barest space in the home. Shop with confidence knowing our floral and plant collections. . . "Looks so real, they're Nearly Natural! " Pioneers in our industry; Nearly Natural is the first artificial floral company to hire head Designers with years of experience in the live plant industry. We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry. . Nature Overall product dimensions: 65 in. H x 22 in. W x 15 in. D; planter/vase dimensions: H: 20 in. W: 9. 5 in. D: 9. 5 in. Silk Plants are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. Measurements are from the bottom of the pot/planter to the furthest extended leaf or branches on the tree. Width Dimensions are also calculated from each furthest outstretched Dimension. No maintenance required; no watering. Looks full and fresh every day. Wand-like leaves. Delicate feathery leaves. Nestled in with natural-toned rocks. Housed in a white planter.