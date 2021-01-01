HAUNTED HILL FARM:Haunted Hill Farm 65 in. Battery Operated Poseable Standing Clown with Red LED Eyes Halloween Prop

Be afraid. Be very afraid of Haunted Hill Farm's Haunted Circus Collection. These blood curdling creatures are sure to terrify any trick-or-treaters, co-workers, or customers. Buffy the Clown may not say much, but she doesn't need to. Visitors will shrink with fear when the lay eyes on this sinister, yet sad mime clown. Don't be fooled by Buffy's woeful expression. It's all part of her show. Buffy's eyes flash a fearsome red as she performs in the night. Dressed in a festive clown costume complete with polka dots, stripes, and a hat, 1 might mistake Buffy as friendly. That is, until they see the skull she clutches in her eerily human-like hands. Bend Buffy's arms into a variety of frightening positions to keep the scares coming all night. She's happy to stand at your doorstep or hang from your porch to terrify trick-or-treaters, party guests, and neighbors the entire Halloween holiday season.