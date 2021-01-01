2.65 Cu.Ft Compact Laundry Dryer, 9 LBS Capacity Compact Tumble Dryer With 1400W Drying Power, Easy Control Clothes Dryer

Description: Use this compact 2.65 cu. ft. Capacity dryer to save space. ! Suitable for apartments, apartments, or any other small living spaces. Smart function-load up to 9 pounds of clothes, once all clothes are dry, it will automatically stop, sensor drying and environmental protection function optimize your drying performance stainless steel drum-anti-rust and help protect the clothes timer settings provide a variety of The drying option can be air-dried (not heated) to keep the clothes dry by putting the clothes in your hands