64th Birthday Born 1957 64 Years 768 Months of Being Awesome Raglan Baseball Tee

Retro sunset 70s 80s vintage 64th birthday party clothing for 64 year old men and women. Perfect classic vintage 64th bday party outfit 64 years, 768 months of being awesome for your dad, mom, uncle, grandpa and grandma made / born in 1957. Classic 64th birthday party apparel for any man and woman turning 64 years old. Great retro sunset vintage 70s 80s theme birthday costume for 64 year-old men and women. Complete your collection of birthday decorations: cake, candles, bday card. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem