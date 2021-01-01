Livex Lighting 6476 Ridgedale 17.75 Inch Tall Down Lighting 1 Tier Chandelier with 5 Lights Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 6476 Ridgedale 17.75 Inch Tall Down Lighting 1 Tier Chandelier with 5 Lights Livex Lighting 6476 Ridgedale Five Light One Tier Down Lighting ChandelierShowcasing long graceful arms, genuine hand blown glass, and leaf like accents with a decorative finial, the Ridgedale five light down light chandelier makes a great addition to enhance the look of any room. This versatile light can be installed semi-flush with the ceiling or with the included chain.Livex Lighting 6476 Features:Bell Shaped Hand Blown Satin White GlassIncludes 36" Chain and 120" WireLivex Lighting 6476 Specifications:Bulb Base: MediumBulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 5Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 500Diameter: 25.5"Height: 17.75"Canopy Width: 5"Livex Lighting currently offers over 2,500 products ranging from lighting fixtures for indoor and outdoor applications to lampshades, chandelier shades, ceiling medallions and accent furniture. The goal of Livex Lighting is to provide the highest quality product at the most affordable price. Livex Lighting is constantly responding to the ever-changing needs, styles and fashions of the lighting industry while at the same time always maintaining the highest standards of quality. Black