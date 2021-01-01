From gtee 63 years of being awesome version 2021
63rd Birthday Born 1958 63 Years 756 Months of Being Awesome Tote Bag
Advertisement
Retro sunset 70s 80s vintage 63rd birthday party clothing for 63 year old men and women. Perfect classic vintage 63rd bday party outfit 63 years, 756 months of being awesome for your dad, mom, uncle, grandpa and grandma made / born in 1958. Classic 63rd birthday party apparel for any man and woman turning 63 years old. Great retro sunset vintage 70s 80s theme birthday costume for 63 year-old men and women. Complete your collection of birthday decorations: cake, candles, bday card. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.