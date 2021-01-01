From capital lighting

Capital Lighting 638413 18" Tall Wall Sconce Matte Black Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Description

Capital Lighting 638413 18" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesSimple installation takes as little as 15 minutes with a few simple hand toolsConstructed from metalIncludes a metal shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 18"Width: 10-1/4"Extension: 14-1/2"Shade Height: 4-1/4"Shade Width: 3"Backplate Height: 5-1/2"Backplate Width: 5-1/2"Backplate Depth: 1-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Matte Black

