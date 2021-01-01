Capital Lighting 638413 18" Tall Wall Sconce Matte Black Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Capital Lighting 638413 18" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesSimple installation takes as little as 15 minutes with a few simple hand toolsConstructed from metalIncludes a metal shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 18"Width: 10-1/4"Extension: 14-1/2"Shade Height: 4-1/4"Shade Width: 3"Backplate Height: 5-1/2"Backplate Width: 5-1/2"Backplate Depth: 1-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Matte Black