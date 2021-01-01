Hooker Furniture 638-85181 Urban Modern 93" Wide Credenza Sideboard Cabinet from the Melange Collection Contrast Pecan and Cream Indoor Furniture

Hooker Furniture 638-85181 Urban Modern 93" Wide Credenza Sideboard Cabinet from the Melange Collection All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy Features: Planking for quality craftsmanship and distressed with worm holes, knife marks, and rasping Add a transitional style to any room Made from hardwood, leather, pecan and poplar for a sturdy and beautiful design Arrives assembled and ready for use Includes a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty 92.25" wide/long x 20.25" deep x 32" high Sideboard/Buffet Contrast Pecan and Cream