Westinghouse 6371900 Cava 5 Light 24" Wide LED Suspension Linear Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Westinghouse 6371900 Cava 5 Light 24" Wide LED Suspension Linear Pendant FeaturesMounting hardware includedConstructed from metalComes with a bubble glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Includes (2) 9-1/2" and (2) 4-3/4" downrodsETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 24-1/2"Width: 24"Depth: 5-15/16"Product Weight: 15.68 lbsWire Length: 6"Shade Height: 4-7/8"Shade Width: 2-3/8"Shade Depth: 2-3/8"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 2300Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 34 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 5Average Hours: 40000 Brushed Nickel