Capital Lighting 637011-695 Gwyneth 25" Tall Wall Sconce Winter Gold Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Capital Lighting 637011-695 Gwyneth 25" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesSimple installation takes as little as 15 minutes with a few simple hand toolsConstructed from metalIncludes a fabric shadeDecorated with a K9 crystal tassel(1) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 25"Width: 5"Extension: 5-1/4"Product Weight: 3 lbsShade Height: 6"Shade Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 5"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: No Winter Gold