Westinghouse 6370000 Iron Hill 9" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Oil Rubbed Bronze / Highlights Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Westinghouse 6370000 Iron Hill 9" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture FeaturesMounting hardware includedConstructed from metal(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5-5/16"Width: 8-11/16"Depth: 8-11/16"Product Weight: 0.88 lbsShade Height: 5-5/16"Shade Width: 8-11/16"Shade Depth: 8-11/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Semi-Flush Oil Rubbed Bronze / Highlights