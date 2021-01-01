Livex Lighting 6368 Park Ridge 3 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Livex Lighting 6368 Park Ridge 3 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Product Features:Park Ridge CollectionHandmade White Hardback ShadeIncludes Bottom Satin Glass DiffuserSuitable for Damp LocationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton and their dimming counterparts.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Voltage: 120Height: 7.5"Diameter: 15"Canopy Width: 6"Energy Star: No Semi-Flush Brushed Nickel