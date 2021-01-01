Westinghouse 6357200 Single Light 5" Wide LED Mini Pendant Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Westinghouse 6357200 Single Light 5" Wide LED Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed of aluminumInstallable on sloped ceilings(1) 8 watt medium (E26) LED bulb included Adjustable 50" cord includedVintage Edison bulb includedCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 19-3/4"Maximum Height: 71-1/4"Width: 5"Depth: 5"Cord Length: 50"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 8 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 8 wattsLumens: 750Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 25000Bulb Included: YES Oil Rubbed Bronze