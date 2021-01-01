Nox Anabel - 6356 Sleeveless Beaded Tiered A-line Cocktail Dress

Exude that vibrant personality in this ravishing cocktail dress by Nox Anabel 6356. The sheer beaded bodice is sleeveless and features an illusion bateau neckline. The illusion bodice has sweetheart lining and structures shimmering stripes of fabulous sparkling adornments. The waist is cinched and tiers of ruffles create an A-line skirt with a mini hem. This design by Nox Anabel has a festive look that says the party has arrived! Style: noxa_6356 Details: Sleeveless Illusion beaded bodice Sheer beaded back Asymmetrical tiered layered skirt Back zipper closure Length: Short Neckline: Illusion Bateau Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.