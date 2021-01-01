Westinghouse 6341200 Karah 5 Light 23" Wide Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Westinghouse 6341200 Karah 5 Light 23" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with linen glass shadesRequires (5) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulbsETL rated for dry locationsIncludes a (5) year manufacturer limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 18"Width: 23"Depth: 23"Product Weight: 12.32 lbsChain Length: 36"Cord Length: 60"Shade Height: 5-1/16"Shade Width: 5-1/16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Nickel