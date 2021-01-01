Westinghouse 6338000 Oliver 3 Light 27-3/8" Wide Wall Sconce Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Westinghouse 6338000 Oliver 3 Light 27-3/8" Wide Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed of Aluminum and SteelIncludes a metal cage shadeRequires (3) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbsRecommended for use with vintage Edison bulbsETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13-13/16"Width: 27-3/8"Extension: 27-3/8"Shade Height: 8-3/16"Shade Width: 6"Backplate Height: 3-15/16"Backplate Width: 9-13/16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze