Westinghouse Lighting 6324700 Courtfield Five-Light Indoor Chandelier, Distressed Aluminum Finish with White Opal Glass

Understated five-light indoor chandelier adds sophistication in dining rooms, living rooms or foyers Distressed aluminum finish complements hand blown white opal glass, providing beautiful illumination Uses five 60-watt medium-base light bulbs (not included), for an energy-efficient alternative, choose Westinghouse 60-watt equivalent LED bulbs 39-7/16 inches in height with three rods, 22-1/16 inches in diameter, install 1, 2 or 3 of the 9-1/2 inches long rods to customize height Five-year limited warranty against defects in materials and workmanship, ETL/cetl listed, Weight: 11.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Westinghouse Lighting