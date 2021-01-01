Hudson Valley Lighting 6321 Chatham Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants

From hudson valley lighting

Hudson Valley Lighting 6321 Chatham Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a frosted glass cylinder shade(1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 10-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 67-3/4"Width: 4-1/2"Product Weight: 3 lbsShade Height: 5-1/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Aged Brass

