Elk Lighting 63081-1 Parameters Single Light 10" Wide Pendant with Clear Glass Shade Satin Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elk Lighting 63081-1 Parameters Single Light 10" Wide Pendant with Clear Glass Shade FeaturesIncludes clear glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbRod suspended fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRecommended for use with vintage Edison bulbsUL rated DimensionsHeight: 57"Minimum Height: 39"Maximum Height: 57"Width: 10"Product Weight: 11.0 lbsCord Length: 72"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Satin Brass