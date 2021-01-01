From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 6308 8 Light 480 Watt Chandelier with Off White Silk Shimmer Shade from the Newcastle Collection Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting
Livex Lighting 6308 8 Light 480 Watt Chandelier with Off White Silk Shimmer Shade from the Newcastle Collection 8 Light 480 Watt Chandelier with Off White Silk Shimmer Shade from the Newcastle CollectionWhite is brilliant. From the Newcastle Collection, this eight light chain hung chandelier with a white silk shimmer shade and clear crystals adorn the curved arms make a stunning presentation.Features:Off White Silk Shimmer ShadeSpecifications:Requires (8) x 60 Watt Candelabra BulbsDimensions: 28"Dia x 21"HChain Length: 3'Wire Length: 12'Canopy Dimensions: 5" DiameterLivex Lighting currently offers over 2,500 products ranging from lighting fixtures for indoor and outdoor applications to lampshades, chandelier shades, ceiling medallions and accent furniture. The goal of Livex Lighting is to provide the highest quality product at the most affordable price. Livex Lighting is constantly responding to the ever-changing needs, styles and fashions of the lighting industry while at the same time always maintaining the highest standards of quality. Brushed Nickel