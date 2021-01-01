Westinghouse 6307600 Cava 1 Light 8" Tall LED Wall Sconce Matte Black Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Westinghouse 6307600 Cava 1 Light 8" Tall LED Wall Sconce FeaturesMounting hardware includedConstructed from metalComes with a bubble glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Mountable in different orientationsETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7-3/4"Width: 4-15/16"Extension: 5-11/16"Product Weight: 2.38 lbsShade Height: 4-7/8"Shade Width: 2-3/8"Shade Depth: 2-3/8"Backplate Height: 4-15/16"Backplate Width: 4-15/16"Backplate Depth: 2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 400Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 8 watts Matte Black