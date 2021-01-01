Elk Lighting 63055-6 Natural Rope 6 Light Chandelier Silvered Graphite / Polished Nickel Accents Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Elk Lighting 63055-6 Natural Rope 6 Light Chandelier Features:Pair with other items in the Natural Rope CollectionDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaSecure metal mounting assemblyRequires (6) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulb base (Not Included)Fully covered under Elk Lighting's 1-year warrantyDimensions:Height: 31"Width: 31" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Weight: 15 lbs70" Overall Height (Including Cord/Chain/Rods/Etc.)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 6Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 360Voltage: 120v Silvered Graphite / Polished Nickel Accents