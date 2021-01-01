From haunted hill farm

Haunted Hill Farm 5.63-Ft. Animated Standing Reaper, Indoor/Covered Outdoor Halloween Decoration, LED Eyes, Poseable, Terror

Description

Be afraid. Be very afraid of Haunted Hill’s Reaper Collection. Terror the Reaper got his name for a reason. Any who are unfortunate enough to cross this soul-hunting horror are sure to flee in fear. Terror’s mouth moves as he greets victims with ominous warnings— “Enjoy yourself,” he says, “It may be your last chance.”Life-Size Animatronic: Poseable Halloween skeleton is perfect for your indoor or (covered) outdoor dÃ©cor. Display your animated decoration in a variety of different scary and evil ways at your next party.Multi-Function Prop: Creepy and spooky! This animated reaper lights up and has sound. He will turn your home into a haunted house in no time. Prop on the stand or hang the angel of death for an spooky graveyard look.Touch Activated: Place your figure at your front door or along your walkway to delight and frighten trick or treaters.Features: Eyes light up, mouth moves, thunder and storm sounds, talks, laughs.5.63-ft. standing animated reaper for indoor and covered outdoor displayTerror is touch-activated- eyes light up red, mouth moves, thunder and storm sounds, talks, laughsDeep sinister voice greets visitors with six frightening phrasesPhrase 1: “Be afraid, be very afraid! (evil laughter”Phrase 2: “Welcome… come in…if you dare…”Phrase 3: “Are you frightened yet? Oh, you will be! (laughs)”Phrase 4: “Oh good! New victims—I mean, guests…”Phrase 5: “Enjoy yourself. It may be your last chance!”Phrase 6: “You should not have come here. You’ll see!”Poseable arms bend into a variety of scary positionsDressed in black and gray tattered cloak with hoodSharp skeleton handsOpen, moving mouth and skeleton headFigure includes a sturdy stand with a broad base for standing displayCan hang to fit eerily into your Halloween dÃ©cor (6.5 in. hanging loop)Battery-operated for convenient placement—battery pack located in back of neck (3 AAA batteries not includedQuick and easy stand assemblyFabric: Polyester, Latex, and Polypropylene1-year limited warranty

