23.62Inch Retro Industrial 3-Light Wall Sconce,Wall Mount Lamp Furniture With Glass Shades
Features:1. Retro industrial 3-light wall sconce: Featuring a 3-light structure, black metal body and transparent glass shade, this industrial-style wall light offers plenty of bright illumination while giving you a stunning visual impact.2. Uplight & downlight in one: Designed to be installed upward/downward, allowing you to customize the lighting ambiance and lighting direction according to your preferences.3. Sturdy metal frame: Made of high-quality die-cast metal material, stability and durability are guaranteed, providing you with safe and long-lasting lighting.4. Transparent glass shade: The transparent glass cylindrical shade maximizes the light output without losing its beauty, providing you with sufficient bright and comfortable lighting.5. Standard E26 bulb available: Compatible with all kinds of light bulbs with E26 base, such as LED, incandescent, CFL and halogen bulb. (NOTE: Bulb is not included)6. Wide application: This retro industrial wall-mounted lighting fixture is a perfect choice for bathroom, powder room, dressing table, mirror cabinet, garden, walkway, balcony, gallery, etc.7. Worry-free purchase: One year warranty from the date of purchase. If you have any problem with the product, please feel free to contact us.Product Specifications:Material: Metal, plastic, glassColor: BlackVoltage: 110-240 VMax wattage: 200 WFixture size: 23.62*10.62*5.51 inchBackplate size: 7.87*4.72*0.78 inchGlass shape size: 5.71*3.74 inchNet weight: 4.80 lb/2.18 kgNumber of bulb: 3Bulb type: E26Applicable scenarios: Bathroom, Dressing Table, Mirror Cabinets, Corridor, Walkway, Gallery, etc.Package included:1 × 3-light wall sconce (NOTE: Bulb is not included)1 × installation kit