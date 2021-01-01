Ieena Duggal - 26269I Allover Sequin Scoop Neck Strappy Open Back Gown

Flaunt your stunning curves in this form-fitting Ieena Duggal 26269i Evening Dress. The whole gown is crafted in shimmering Paillette sequins contoured with a fitted bodice that shows a wide scoop neckline. Spaghetti straps lend support to the fitted bodice as it crisscross and ties from the open back. The long sheath skirt blends perfectly elongate as it gorgeously finishes with a sweep train. Beam with pride as you show up in this striking Ieena Duggal creation. Style: macd_26269 Collection: Ieena Duggal Details: Paillette sequin fabric Spaghetti straps Open Back Lace-up closure with back zipper closure Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Scoop Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.