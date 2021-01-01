From jovani
Jovani - 62515 Glitter Embellished Deep V-neck Dress With Overskirt
Advertisement
Go for a timeless and sophisticated look wearing this prominent dress by Jovani 62515. Enthralls in a sleeveless plunging V-neckline with sheer fabric. Glitter embellishments add glitz to the look and flaunts a V-shaped open back. The dress has a full length trumpet skirt with a pleated overskirt. Show your sophisticated sense of style in this Jovani dress. Style: jovani_62515 Details: Sleeveless Plunging neckline Sheer fabric Glitter embellishments V-shaped open back Embellished waist Trumpet skirt Pleated overskirt Invisible back zipper Length: Long Neckline: Deep V-neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet/A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..