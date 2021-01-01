Innovations Lighting 623-1F Dover Dover 6" Wide Convertible Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Convertible to Wall Sconce Polished Chrome / Clear Indoor

Innovations Lighting 623-1F Dover Dover 6" Wide Convertible Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Convertible to Wall Sconce Features:In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steelIncludes shade based on finish selectedSloped ceiling compatibleRequires (1) 100 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsVintage Edison bulb recommendedCan also be mounted as a wall sconceMade in ChinaUL, cUL, and ETL listed for installation in damp locationsDimensions:Height: 7-7/8"Width: 6-1/4"Extension: 7-7/8"Product Weight: 3.15lbsShade Height: 6-1/2"Shade Width: 4-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: ST18Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Flush Mount Polished Chrome / Clear