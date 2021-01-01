From z-lite
Z-Lite 621MP Neutra 6" Wide Mini Pendant Matte Black / Foundry Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Z-Lite 621MP Neutra 6" Wide Mini Pendant Add to the splashy ambiance of a midcentury styled space with the Neutra Chandelier. An arrangement of globe orb shapes, accented by long, curved lines makes this Chandelier perfect for a dining or living space. Available in a matte black frame accented with brass and white opal glass, or polished nickel and clear glass shades.FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 3", (1) 6", and (6) 12" downrodsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 6-3/4"Width: 6"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 3 lbsWire Length: 110"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: No Matte Black / Foundry Brass