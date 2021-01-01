Quorum International 6212-5 Omni 5 Light 26" Wide Chandelier Noir Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Quorum International 6212-5 Omni 5 Light 26" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatible(5) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs12" of adjustable chain includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 17-1/2"Width: 26"Depth: 26"Product Weight: 10 lbsChain Length: 12"Wire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Noir