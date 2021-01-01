Rachel Allan - 6208 Two-Piece Asymmetrical Neck Mermaid Gown

Show off your feminine side with this evening gown by Rachel Allan 6208. This complex design features an asymmetrical neckline with a one-shoulder effect. The shimmering bodice crisscrosses with cutaways over your top. The sleek skirt is crafted with a fitted appeal over your hips and flares to a mermaid skirt with shirring and a rosette print over the bottom half. This two-piece gown finishes in a sweep train. This creation by Rachel Allan is awesome for prom or for any special night event! Style: ra_6208 Details: Jersey Stretch satin Two-piece Choker neckline Floral print skirt Back zipper closure Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Asymmetrical Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..