From hooker furniture
Hooker Furniture 6202-75206 Paolo 88" Long Cathedral Oak Adjustable Height Friendship Dining Table w/ (2) - 12" Leaves - from the Miramar Aventura
Advertisement
Hooker Furniture 6202-75206 Paolo 88" Long Cathedral Oak Adjustable Height Friendship Dining Table w/ (2) - 12" Leaves - from the Miramar Aventura Collection All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy Adjustable height contemporary elegant dining table. Use 2" feet/legs for regular dining height and dining chairs. Use the 8" extension legs/feet for counter height dining. Features: Two (2) 12 inch leaves Table is 64" without leaves Accommodates up to two (2) arm chairs and four (4) side chairs with leaves Accommodates two (2) arm chairs and two (2) side chairs without leaves Height is adjustable from dining height to counter height Ships with two (2) different styles of legs, one set is 2 inches for dining height and the other set is 8 inches for counter height Floor to bottom of top at dining height: 27" Stretcher height off the floor at dining height: 2" Levelers to prevent wobbling Includes a 1 year manufacturer warranty Requires some assembly upon arrival About Hooker Furniture: Hooker Furniture is a third generation family based business that has been providing luxury heirloom quality furnishings to homes across the United States since 1925. Headquartered in Virginia, with locations and manufacturing in both Virginia and North Carolina. The nation's heart of fine furniture manufacturers. Many of Hooker Furniture's pieces are still manufactured right here in the United States. With Hooker Furniture's outstanding quality and genuine love for well-made furnishings, those pieces manufactured outside of the United States are hand picked and held to the highest standards of construction, sustainability, and design. Dining Smoky Arabica