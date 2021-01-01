62 Years Wedding Anniversary For Him or For Her Cotton T-Shirt

62 Years Wedding Anniversary For Him or For Her Cotton short sleeve funny. Pick as joyful Wedding Anniversary Gift idea present for party. Theme favor tshirt for son daughter nephew niece brother sister shirt for adult men ladies women. This shirt makes a great gift for married couples celebrating 62 years of marriage. Perfect, funny 62nd wedding anniversary gift for your mom, dad, husband, wife or any couple celebrating their 62 year anniversary. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem