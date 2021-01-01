Nuvo Lighting 62/932 Slice Single Light 24" Tall Integrated LED Wall Sconce - ADA Compliant Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Nuvo Lighting 62/932 Slice Single Light 24" Tall Integrated LED Wall Sconce - ADA Compliant FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes a synthetic shadeIntegrated 26 watt LED lightingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for damp locationsCompliant with ADA standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 24"Width: 4-1/2"Extension: 3"Product Weight: 2.8 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 1040Watts Per Bulb: 26 wattsWattage: 26 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000K Polished Nickel