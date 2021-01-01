Nuvo Lighting 62/526 Heather Single Light 13" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures

Nuvo Lighting 62/526 Heather Single Light 13" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture FeaturesCrafted from metalWhite linen shade16 watt integrated LED lightingDimmable UL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 3-7/8"Width: 13"Product Weight: 5.2 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 16 wattsWattage: 16 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2200K or 2700KColor Rendering Index: 84CRILumens: 1150 Flush Mount Polished Nickel