Nuvo Lighting 62/519 Poke Single Light 12" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush

Nuvo Lighting 62/519 Poke Single Light 12" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture FeaturesCrafted from metalSatin white glass shade16 watt integrated LED lightingDimmable UL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 3-3/4"Width: 12"Product Weight: 4.5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 16 wattsWattage: 16 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2200K or 2700KColor Rendering Index: 84CRILumens: 1150 Flush Mount Polished Nickel