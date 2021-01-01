Nuvo Lighting 62/185 Tucker Single Light 11-1/2" Tall Integrated LED Wall Sconce with Frosted Glass Shade - ADA Compliant Polished Nickel Indoor

Nuvo Lighting 62/185 Tucker Single Light 11-1/2" Tall Integrated LED Wall Sconce with Frosted Glass Shade - ADA Compliant FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes a frosted glass shadeIntegrated 10 watt LED lightingAble to be mounted in multiple directionsUL rated for damp locationsMeets ADA standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11-1/2"Width: 6"Extension: 3-3/4"Product Weight: 2.6 lbsShade Height: 11-1/2"Shade Width: 1-7/8"Backplate Diameter: 5-15/16"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 800Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsWattage: 10 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KAverage Hours: 30000 Vanity Light Polished Nickel