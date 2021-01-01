Nuvo Lighting 62/1164 7" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with a Polymer Shade - 4000K White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Nuvo Lighting 62/1164 7" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with a Polymer Shade - 4000K FeaturesComes with all mounting hardware requiredComes with a polymer shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under Nuvo Lighting's 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 1-3/16"Width: 7-1/16"Depth: 7-1/16"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 610Color Temperature: 4000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 10.5 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Flush Mount White