Nuvo Lighting 62/1012 2 Light 13-1/8" Wide LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture Mahogany Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Nuvo Lighting 62/1012 2 Light 13-1/8" Wide LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture FeaturesCrafted from metalFrosted glass shadeIncludes (2) 10.5 watt medium (E26) LED bulbsDimmable Rated for dry locationsEnergy star certifiedDimensionsHeight: 5-3/8"Width: 13-1/8"Product Weight: 4.3 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Type: LEDBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 10.5 wattsWattage: 21 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90+CRIAverage Hours: 25000Lumens: 1660 Flush Mount Mahogany Bronze