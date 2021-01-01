61st Birthday Born 1960 61 Years 732 Months of Being Awesome Premium T-Shirt

Retro sunset 70s 80s vintage 61st birthday party clothing for 61 year old men and women. Perfect classic vintage 61st bday party outfit 61 years, 732 months of being awesome for your dad, mom, uncle, grandpa and grandma made / born in 1960. Classic 61st birthday party apparel for any man and woman turning 61 years old. Great retro sunset vintage 70s 80s theme birthday costume for 61 year-old men and women. Complete your collection of birthday decorations: cake, candles, bday card. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.