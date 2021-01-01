Capital Lighting 619821BI Ravenwood 2 Light 9-3/4" Wide Wall Sconce - ADA Compliant Black Iron Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Capital Lighting 619821BI Ravenwood 2 Light 9-3/4" Wide Wall Sconce - ADA Compliant FeaturesDesigned in AtlantaSteel constructionRequires (2) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for damp locationsADA compliantCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 22"Width: 9-3/4"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 4.5 lbsBackplate Height: 10-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Black Iron