Z-Lite 617-12 Calliope 36" Wide 12 Light Chandelier Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Z-Lite 617-12 Calliope 36" Wide 12 Light Chandelier Not for the traditional at heart, the Calliope collection creates a unique décor element that defines character in a modern space.FeaturesSteel constructionClear glass shadesRequires (12) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulbsIncludes (3) 12" downrods, (1) 6" downrod, and (1) 3" downrodDimmable CUL and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 27-3/4"Width: 36"Depth: 36"Product Weight: 25.5 lbsWire Length: 110"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 12Bulbs Included: NoMax Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsTotal Max Wattage: 720 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Nickel