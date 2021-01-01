Z-Lite 616-8C-LED Titan 8 Light 29" Wide Opal Glass Globe Chandelier with 3000K LED Bulb Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Z-Lite 616-8C-LED Titan 8 Light 29" Wide Opal Glass Globe Chandelier with 3000K LED Bulb Bold modern lines paired with soft and elegant detailing define the unique Tian collection. The Brushed Nickel finish paired with Matte Opal globe shades contemporize the Tian Collection. Features Includes (8) 4 watt G9 LED bulbs Constructed from steel Matte opal glass shades Comes with (3) 12", (1) 6", and (1) 3" downrods Dimmable CUL and ETL rated for dry locations Dimensions Height: 29-3/8" Maximum Height: 74-3/8" Width: 29-1/4" Depth: 29-1/4" Product Weight: 10.4 lbs Cord Length: 110" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 8 Watts Per Bulb: 4 watts Bulb Base: G9 Bulb Type: LED Lumens: 3600 Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index: 80CRI Voltage: 120 volts Bulbs Included: Yes Dimmable: Yes Brushed Nickel