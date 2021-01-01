From generation lighting

Generation Lighting 61350 Laurel Leaf 7" Wide Mini Pendant Estate Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Description

Generation Lighting 61350 Laurel Leaf 7" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required12" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 8-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 59"Width: 7-1/4"Depth: 7-1/4"Product Weight: 4.4 lbsChain Length: 12"Wire Length: 120"Shade Depth: 7-1/16"Canopy Height: 1-1/8"Canopy Width: 5-5/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Estate Bronze

