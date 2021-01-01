Livex Lighting 6132 Coronado 2 Light 1 Tier Linear Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Livex Lighting 6132 Coronado 2 Light 1 Tier Linear Chandelier Features:White Alabaster GlassDesigned to cast light in a downward direction'Requires (2) Medium (E26) base bulbs (Not Included)Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoCanopy Width: 8"Chain Length: 36"Height: 21.25" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 34.5"Location Rating: Dry LocationNumber of Bulbs: 2Reversible Mounting: NoShade Material: GlassVoltage: 120vWattage: 200Watts Per Bulb: 100Depth: 13" (measured from farthest point left to farthest point right on fixture)Wire Length: 96" Brushed Nickel